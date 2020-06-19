Disneyland’s New Health Guidelines

Last week Disney announced they will be reopening Disneyland and California Adventure on July 17th.
Here are the guidelines:
- Temperature checks before entering theme parks or Downtown Disney District (opening July 9)
- Mandatory face masks
- Limited capacity at both theme parks to maintain social distancing guidelines
- Posted signage for visitors to “move responsibly”
- Live attractions including parades and character meet-and-greets remain on hold
- Hand-washing stations and physical barriers will be added
- Cashless transactions recommended to reduce contact between workers and guests
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts