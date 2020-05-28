fbpx
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Disney’s Recipe For Their Famous Peanut Butter & Jelly Milkshake

Hope Bidegainberry
May 28, 2020

Disney has been coming out with all their special recipes: Churros, Dole Whip, and now their peanut butter & Jelly Milkshake!

Here’s what you’ll need to recreate it at home,

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup of milk
  • 2 cups of vanilla ice cream
  • 2 tablespoons of jelly, you can choose between strawberry or grapes. No jelly? You can substitute the jelly with two cups of sliced strawberries.
  • 2 tablespoons of peanut butter

It only takes 4 ingredients to make and will taste good in this heat! Once all the ingredients are combined, add everything into a blender and blend until it’s smooth!

