Do Anti-Inflammatories Aggravate Coronavirus?

What is safe to use if you end up getting this virus?! Is it safe to use the common over-the-counter pain reliver, ibuprofen?

A French minister of health, Olivier Véran, issued a statement recommending that people infected with the novel coronavirus, not use ibuprofen or aspirin to treat symptoms of the disease. Instead, he urges everyone to take acetaminophen, noting that use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen could actually worsen the illness caused by the new coronavirus.