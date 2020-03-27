NOW PLAYING
Useful image of ibuprofen tabs.
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Do Anti-Inflammatories Aggravate Coronavirus?

Hope Bidegainberry
March 27, 2020

The coronavirus is changing by the moment-understanding of how it works, and how you get it. So how do we handle this virus?

 

What is safe to use if you end up getting this virus?! Is it safe to use the common over-the-counter pain reliver, ibuprofen?

A French minister of health, Olivier Véran, issued a statement recommending that people infected with the novel coronavirus, not use ibuprofen or aspirin to treat symptoms of the disease. Instead, he urges everyone to take acetaminophen, noting that use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen could actually worsen the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Modesto Animal Shelter Seeks Emergency Foster Families

As the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus crisis, furry friends need immediate help as well. The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency needs foster ambassadors to take the shelter’s cats and dogs. The...

Upcoming Events

Fri 27

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT