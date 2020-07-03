fbpx
NOW PLAYING
A jack russell terrier smiling and sitting outside in Autumn day
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Dog Captured In Hilarious Footage Trying To Play Fetch With Statue

Hope Bidegainberry
July 3, 2020

A lot of dogs love playing fetch, especially this rescue dog. He is simply obsessed with them. This dog would drop the ball at the feet of everyone he met and they would happily toss the ball for him. He has never encountered someone who wouldn’t throw the ball for him. 

This dog approached a group of people and they gladly tossed the ball, but eventually they got tired, so the dog approached what appeared to be a person standing alone in the corner.

The pup dropped the ball and waited for the person to throw it, but nothing happened. The persona was actually a human statue. The dog didn’t notice that the statue was immobile and just saw the feet of someone he thought would play. He tried to entice him by barking and dropping the ball at this feet.

 

Watch the hilarious video HERE.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

How to Plan a Safe Summer Vacation

If you’re determined to take a summer vacation this year even with the pandemic raging on, here’s a rundown of how to do it as safely as possible . . . 1.  Choosing a destination.  Check the travel...

Hand Sanitizers That You Shouldn’t Use

 Don’t let this scare you away from using hand sanitizer, because it’s an important tool for fighting the virus.  But the FDA put out a warning this weekend about nine different brands that could...

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT