Dog Captured In Hilarious Footage Trying To Play Fetch With Statue

A lot of dogs love playing fetch, especially this rescue dog. He is simply obsessed with them. This dog would drop the ball at the feet of everyone he met and they would happily toss the ball for him. He has never encountered someone who wouldn’t throw the ball for him.

This dog approached a group of people and they gladly tossed the ball, but eventually they got tired, so the dog approached what appeared to be a person standing alone in the corner.

The pup dropped the ball and waited for the person to throw it, but nothing happened. The persona was actually a human statue. The dog didn’t notice that the statue was immobile and just saw the feet of someone he thought would play. He tried to entice him by barking and dropping the ball at this feet.

