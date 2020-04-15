Dog Has Been Delivering Groceries, Mail & Meals To Senior Neighbor

This is proven that dog’s are the best!

This 71-year-old, like many others, have isolated themselves in their homes for fear of risking exposure to the coronavirus. She has been quarantined in her home for more than 3 weeks.

Her neighbor of 10 years, wanted to do something to help her senior neighbor in quarantine. Her neighbor then decided to teacher her dog, Sundance, how to deliver groceries to her neighbor’s door. Not only, has Sundance been delivering food and meals to the neighbor, he has also been retrieving her mail.

The neighbor makes meals for her and Sundance brings back the empty bowls.

With Sundance’s daily visits to cheer her up in isolation, the neighbor is calling the golden retriever her “humble hero”.

