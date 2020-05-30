Dog Is Afraid To Go Up The Escalator So Owner Carries Her

Some of the things that every responsible dog owner does are to provide a warm place for their pet to rest and sleep, plenty of good dog food, some exercise, and of course carrying them up the stairs like a baby on occasion.

Having a dog does come with its own set of unpredictable issues.

There was a man with a golden retriever who was visiting a shopping mall and they had wandered over to the escalator, but the dog decided she didn’t want anything to do with it and refused to move. That’s when this pet owner did what any other pet owner would do, he picked the dog up and carried her up the stairs like a little baby.