Dog Likes His Food Seasoned

Hope Bidegainberry
April 8, 2020

Everyone prefers some seasoning on their food and that is not different for this dog! He clearly has great taste.

Take a look at the video below of this dog who won’t eat his food until his owner puts some seasoning onto for him!

Hope Bidegainberry

