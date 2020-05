This sweet little pug, who his family adores, found a way to test their love just to be sure…by making himself disappear.

He had a funny habit of going into hiding when he feels not enough attention is being paid to him. His favorite hiding spot, offers little in the way of true concealment.

From behind lace curtains, he likes to watch his family worry. He doesn’t move when they call for him, he just stares.

The family always knows where he’s hiding, but they play along to show him how much they care.