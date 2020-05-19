fbpx
NOW PLAYING
A golden retriever dog and three kittens are indoors in a living room. They are playing on the floor together. One kitten is climbing on the dog and one of the other kittens.
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Dog Meets Orphaned Kittens And Instantly Adopts

Hope Bidegainberry
May 19, 2020

This woman saw a post about three kittens who needed round-the-clock bottle feeding, and she immediately offered to help.

This came at a good time, because COVID-19 just hit and she as practicing shelter-at-home and needed something to do.

Once she brought the kittens home, it became clear her 105-pound lab mix wanted her job. 

The dog won’t let the kittens out of her sight. She sits next to their carrier and watches their every move.

When the dog’s owner tries to bottle-feed them, the lab isn’t please that someone else is handling “her kittens.”

The owner would have to put the dog in another room just to get anything done with the kittens. When she would let her out, she would run straight for the kittens to check up on them.

 
 

The dog was sick of her owner interfering with her kittens, so she would start hiding them. Take them from their crate and putting them behind the dresser.

 
 

The owner wonders if the dog is paying it forward because she was just 5 weeks old and ended up in a shelter until she was adopted and nursed back to health.

The kittens will be up for adoption soon and the lab mix will be sad when they go.
 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

State Parks Opening Back Up

California State Parks announced that they would be re-opening, with some restrictions. Locally, that means popular parks like Beales Point, Granite Bay, Negro Bar and the Auburn Recreation area.  Many park...

What’s Currently open and closed in California.

Bars Status: not permitted to open statewide, but may be open in counties with state approval for drinks served with meal service only. Construction Status: permitted to operate statewide per county health rules...

Little Cheesecakes Everywhere….

I love these anytime, especially over Holiday weekends like Memorial Day.  A little whipped cream with blueberries and a strawberry on top and you’ve go a regular red, white and blue salute.  The are...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT