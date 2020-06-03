Dog Reunites With His Favorite Neighbor Who Had Been Sick For Months

During this current pandemic, many of us have turned to dogs for emotional support and cheering up. That was put on a temporary halt on one man’s friendship with a dog that he’d befriended in his neighborhood.

The dog had befriended this neighbor when he was just a puppy. They would often see each other everyday and the neighbor would be waiting with dog treats.

However, this elderly neighbor got sick during the start of the pandemic and they had then not seen each other for some time. Months passed, but fortunately, one day when they were passing the area, there the neighbor was!

The dog eagerly raced to give the neighbor a proper greeting.

