fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Guy and his dog, golden retriever, nature
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Dog Reunites With His Favorite Neighbor Who Had Been Sick For Months

Hope Bidegainberry
June 3, 2020

During this current pandemic, many of us have turned to dogs for emotional support and cheering up. That was put on a temporary halt on one man’s friendship with a dog that he’d befriended in his neighborhood.

The dog had befriended this neighbor when he was just a puppy. They would often see each other everyday and the neighbor would be waiting with dog treats.

However, this elderly neighbor got sick during the start of the pandemic and they had then not seen each other for some time. Months passed, but fortunately, one day when they were passing the area, there the neighbor was! 

The dog eagerly raced to give the neighbor a proper greeting.

Watch the adorable greeting HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Hayward Animal Shelter: Harper

Harper is a rambunctious 4-month old brown and black tabby kitten with expressive green eyes. She loves to play with her toys and watch chirping birds through the window. She would be a wonderful addition to your family...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Wolfgang

Wolfgang is a 2 year old white husky mix with beautiful hazel eyes. While a bit shy, he really likes being with people and can be quite the couch potato! He needs a patient family to give him some TLC to...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT