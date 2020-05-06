Dog Trains His Family To Give Him A Hug Goodbye

Learning tricks comes easy to some dogs. This dog has becomes so good at mastering new commands that he’s used his skills to train his parents.
Most dogs are taught the basic necessities. This dog would learn something after you said it once or twice.
This dog rings a bell to let his parents know wants to go outside, he puts his paws on the bed when he wants a boost up. The best and sweetest trick he has taught is parents is how to hug him before they leave each day.
He usually is there waiting when someone is getting ready to leave and then he just jumps up for his hug.