Dog Travels 40 Miles To Find Her Way Back Home

This woman is a dog foster mom who specializes in helping rescue dogs learn to trust people again. She’s fostered 30 dogs, so far, but Zelda was an espcially difficult case.
All day long this dog was either pacing or hiding…she came with anti-anxiety medications.
The woman noticed Zelda seemed calmest when on a leash so she began to tether train her.
After two months of living with her, Zelda finally wagged her tail; at four months she began to bark and play. The woman decided it was time for Zelda to find her forever home. She drove Zelda 40 miles to her new home. Parting with her was more difficult than she could have imagined.
Zelda was trying to make her way to back her.