Dog Travels 40 Miles To Find Her Way Back Home

Ten days after saying goodbye, the woman received a call that Zelda had gone missing after slippling her leash. She began searching and searching for Zelda.

Over two months later, the woman received word that Zelda had been spotted in Minneapolis (halfway between the dog’s new home and her foster home).

Two weeks later, there was news that Zelda had been spotted near her home.

This couple told the woman that they had been feeding a very skittish dog, the couple was able to trap the dog and called the woman to let her know.

After over three months on the run, Zelda had found her way home!