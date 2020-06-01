fbpx
Dog Travels 40 Miles To Find Her Way Back Home

Hope Bidegainberry
June 1, 2020

This woman is a dog foster mom who specializes in helping rescue dogs learn to trust people again. She’s fostered 30 dogs, so far, but Zelda was an espcially difficult case.

All day long this dog was either pacing or hiding…she came with anti-anxiety medications.

The woman noticed Zelda seemed calmest when on a leash so she began to tether train her.

After two months of living with her, Zelda finally wagged her tail; at four months she began to bark and play. The woman decided it was time for Zelda to find her forever home. She drove Zelda 40 miles to her new home. Parting with her was more difficult than she could have imagined. 

 
Ten days after saying goodbye, the woman received a call that Zelda had gone missing after slippling her leash. She began searching and searching for Zelda.
Over two months later, the woman received word that Zelda had been spotted in Minneapolis (halfway between the dog’s new home and her foster home).
 

Zelda was trying to make her way to back her.

Two weeks later, there was news that Zelda had been spotted near her home.
This couple told the woman that they had been feeding a very skittish dog, the couple was able to trap the dog and called the woman to let her know.
After over three months on the run, Zelda had found her way home!

