Dog Travels Around Giving Free Hugs

Hope Bidegainberry
June 17, 2020

This dog’s mission is to make the world a better place, one free hug at a time. Most people can’t refuse a free hug from a dog. Hugs mean a lot to people, especially from a dog!

Watch the video HERE.

