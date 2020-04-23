fbpx
Dogs Learning To Sniff Out The Virus

Hope Bidegainberry
April 23, 2020

Dogs have been helping to keep humans safe by sniffing out narcotics, explosive devices, pests, natural disasters, cancer, and now the Coronavirus.

A medical charity in England is attempting to train dogs to identify the smell of COVID-19.

The aim is that dogs will be able to screen anyone, including those who are asymptomatic and tell us whether they need to be tested. 

Other respiratory diseases like COVID-19, change our body odor so there is a very high chance that dogs will be able to detect it. 

If the research is successful, we could use COVID-19 detection dogs at airports at the end of the epidemic to rapidly identify people carrying the virus. This would help prevent the re-emergence of the disease. 

 

