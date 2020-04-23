Dogs Learning To Sniff Out The Virus

Dogs have been helping to keep humans safe by sniffing out narcotics, explosive devices, pests, natural disasters, cancer, and now the Coronavirus.

A medical charity in England is attempting to train dogs to identify the smell of COVID-19.

The aim is that dogs will be able to screen anyone, including those who are asymptomatic and tell us whether they need to be tested.

Other respiratory diseases like COVID-19, change our body odor so there is a very high chance that dogs will be able to detect it.

If the research is successful, we could use COVID-19 detection dogs at airports at the end of the epidemic to rapidly identify people carrying the virus. This would help prevent the re-emergence of the disease.