Cute pets resting together. Friendship of a dog and cat.
Donate 4 Million Meals to Pets Affected by COVID-19

Hope Bidegainberry
April 13, 2020

Rachel Ray is making sure everyone’s 4-legged family members are cared for.

She made a recent donation to support COVID-19 relief efforts and announced another contribution she is making.

She shared that her pet food company, Rachel Ray Nutrish, will be donating 4 million meals to pets to ensure companion animals stay well fed during this time.

The donation will be made through GreaterGood.org, which will provide the donated food to animal shelters and families who are struggling to feed their pets.

The donated pet meals will also go to Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which continues to receive requests for extra pet food, according to a press release.

For more information CLICK HERE.

