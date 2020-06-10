fbpx
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Drive-In Concert Comes To Bay Area

Morris Knight
June 10, 2020

Live music making a comeback in the Bay Area!

Well it’s  about time! This COVID-19 shut down thing has affected just about everything we love to do, especially the live music scene. But as things begin to open up, so does live music. Get ready for the Drive-In Concert! It’s happening THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Park and watch awesome, well known tribute bands. Three bands, one concert, one night! Park, eat and enjoy! Here’s all the info:

Journey Revisited
Hot for Teacher – Tribute to Van Halen
Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers – Tribute to ZZ Top

Friday & Saturday, June 12 & 13, 2020 – 7-10pm. Gates Open 6pm

Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton, California 94566

A few things to note From Alameda County Fair:

“One ticket per vehicle; car may hold as many people as legally allowed. No animals except for registered services dogs. Bathrooms will be available.”

CLICK HERE for all the ticket info.

