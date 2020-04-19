East Bay shelter extends free pet adoptions during COVID-119 pandemic

Need a furry companion during this pandemic?!

Antioch Friends of Animal Services is sponsoring the adoption fees of all animals at Antioch Animal Services to encourage the public to adopt a homeless pets through May 2.

The sponsored adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip and age-appropriate shots.

All adoptions at Antioch Animal Services are by appointment only because of social distancing requirements. Call 925-779-6989 daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule a meet-and-greet with any animal (or animals) that you are interested in meeting.

For more information CLICK HERE.