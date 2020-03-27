NOW PLAYING
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Elton John performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Elton John Is Hosting a Coronavirus Benefit Concert

Hope Bidegainberry
March 27, 2020

ELTON JOHN will be hosting the first major COVID-19 benefit concert.

It is airing this Sunday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern on Fox. 

Not all the performers have been announced, but there’s already an impressive list:  Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw.

And none of these artists will risk catching the coronavirus like JACKSON BROWNE did, because they’ll each perform from their OWN HOMES, using their personal video and audio equipment.

The concert will be an hour-long, and will “pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.”

Hope Bidegainberry

