NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: An Uber car waits for a client in Manhattan a day after it was announced that Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence as chief executive on June 14, 2017 in New York City. The move came after former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and his law firm, Covington & Burling, released 13 pages of recommendations compiled as part of an investigation of sexual harassment at the ride-hailing car service. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Face Masks Required On Uber

Hope Bidegainberry
May 20, 2020

Starting this week, Uber will be requiring both drivers and passengers to wear a facial mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The new rules will be enforced via a selfie and checklist before using the rideshare service.

Passengers will be required to sit the rear seats of the vehicle along with having the windows open for ventilation.

The company is providing $50 million for drivers to purchase supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant.

Uber will allow both drivers and passengers to cancel trips if they do not seem safe at no penalty. Users can report mask and safety issues on the app. Repeat violators of the rules can be will be kicked off the Uber app.

