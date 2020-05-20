Face Masks Required On Uber

Starting this week, Uber will be requiring both drivers and passengers to wear a facial mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The new rules will be enforced via a selfie and checklist before using the rideshare service.

Passengers will be required to sit the rear seats of the vehicle along with having the windows open for ventilation.

The company is providing $50 million for drivers to purchase supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant.

Uber will allow both drivers and passengers to cancel trips if they do not seem safe at no penalty. Users can report mask and safety issues on the app. Repeat violators of the rules can be will be kicked off the Uber app.