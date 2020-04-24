fbpx
Feel Good Live: Going crazy with your girlfriends during quarantine

Freska
April 24, 2020

In this episode of Feel Good Live on April 22, 2020 Joey, Freska and Teri get together online and talk about Freska’s mom and her COVID-19 recovery and how that journey has been for the family.  They touch upon wanting to get their hair dyed and how to simply not go crazy or crazier during this pandemic.  One thing that is always a common thing is being thankful.

