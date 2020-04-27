Feel Good Live: Online Coaching with Christie McCoy

During this shelter in place my daughter has been to continue her private softball lessons with Coach Christie McCoy of Premiere Softball Academy Belmont. In this episode of Feel Good Live Joey and I catch up with Coach Christie to discuss exactly how she and a group of coaches from around the country are conducting their private lessons virtually.
