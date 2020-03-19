NOW PLAYING
Back view of a couple watching TV on sofa in the living room. Man is changing channels.
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirusJoey Fortman

Five Feel Good Family Movies to Get Through Coronavirus

Joey Fortman
March 18, 2020

First off, I sure hope your family is healthy!

Our friends at Disneyland have closed the park for a few weeks. However, that doesn’t mean you have to stay cooped up without anything to do! Especially if you’re a Disney fan, you’ll like this.

Chicken Little on Netflix – Ages 7 and Up

“No one believes Chicken Little when he tries to warn of an alien invasion so it’s up to him and his misfit friends to save the world!”

 Ugly Dolls on Hulu – Ages 6 and Up

This fun filled animated movie adventure is wrapped around the real life Ugly Dolls! Have you seen those toys? UGLY but oh, so cute.Ugly Dolls the movie is about what it means to be different. To struggle with a desire to be loved and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.

Wonder Park on Hulu – Ages 7 and Up

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement part where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Mary Poppins Returns on Netflix – Ages 6 and Up
 
Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives. Mary Poppins is a classic!
 

Up on Disney + – Ages 6 and Up

Retired balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen, part rascal and part dreamer, takes to the sky by tying thousands of balloons to his house. Unbeknownst to Carl, a young Wildnerness Explorer named Russell becomes an unexpected stowaway on the journey they never expected.

Ok, what have you been family binge watching? 

Joey Fortman

View all posts

You may also like

People Are Hoarding Toilet Paper

People are in panic about buying toilet paper. Here is a look at the toilet paper supple chain and the reality behind shortage fears.

Movies Postponed by COVID-19

Last we heard, movie theaters weren’t shutting down yet. But it might not be long, because the studios have started delaying their big premieres . . . Universal announced that it’s pushing back the new...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT