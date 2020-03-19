Five Feel Good Family Movies to Get Through Coronavirus

First off, I sure hope your family is healthy!
Our friends at Disneyland have closed the park for a few weeks. However, that doesn’t mean you have to stay cooped up without anything to do! Especially if you’re a Disney fan, you’ll like this.
Chicken Little on Netflix – Ages 7 and Up
“No one believes Chicken Little when he tries to warn of an alien invasion so it’s up to him and his misfit friends to save the world!”
This fun filled animated movie adventure is wrapped around the real life Ugly Dolls! Have you seen those toys? UGLY but oh, so cute.Ugly Dolls the movie is about what it means to be different. To struggle with a desire to be loved and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Wonder Park on Hulu – Ages 7 and Up
Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement part where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
Up on Disney + – Ages 6 and Up
Retired balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen, part rascal and part dreamer, takes to the sky by tying thousands of balloons to his house. Unbeknownst to Carl, a young Wildnerness Explorer named Russell becomes an unexpected stowaway on the journey they never expected.
Ok, what have you been family binge watching?