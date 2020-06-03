fbpx
NOW PLAYING
MEXICO CITY - APRIL 30: People wear surgical masks, to help prevent being infected with the swine flu, as they ride a public bus on April 30, 2009 in Mexico City, Mexico. Cases of swine flu, the strain known as H1N1 virus, have been confirmed in nine countries, including Mexico, where at least 2,400 are believed to be infected, with the number of deaths attributed to the virus believed to be more than 150. The World Health Organization today raised the threat level to 'phase 5,' indicating a 'pandemic is imminent. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Five Mistakes You Might Still Be Making with Face Masks

Hope Bidegainberry
June 3, 2020

You’d think we’d all be experts at wearing face masks by now.  But here are five mistakes you might still be making . . .

1.  Using the wrong material.  The best reusable face masks are made of breathable fibers with tight weaves, like lightweight denim or cotton bedsheets.  A thread count around 100 is ideal.  If you can see through it when you hold it to the light, it’s too thin.

2.  Putting your mask on too late.  Ideally, you should put it on before you leave the house, or at least before you get out of the car.  If you wait until you’re walking into a store, you might be exposing yourself to the virus without knowing it.

3.  Taking it off too early.  For the same reason, you should leave it on until you get in your car, or until you get home.

4.  Accidentally contaminating it.  Touching your mask to adjust it, or even just wearing it around your neck could contaminate it.

5.  Never washing it.  Cloth masks should be washed after every use on the hottest setting possible.  Or if you only wear it once in a while, you can let it sit in a bag for a week to make sure any virus on it dies off.  

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Hayward Animal Shelter: Harper

Harper is a rambunctious 4-month old brown and black tabby kitten with expressive green eyes. She loves to play with her toys and watch chirping birds through the window. She would be a wonderful addition to your family...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Wolfgang

Wolfgang is a 2 year old white husky mix with beautiful hazel eyes. While a bit shy, he really likes being with people and can be quite the couch potato! He needs a patient family to give him some TLC to...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT