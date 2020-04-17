fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Senior lady, attendee of cooking class, chopping vegetables
96.5 KOIT Blog

Five New Skills You Can Learn Online for Free Right Now

Hope Bidegainberry
April 17, 2020

You can learn a ton of skills online for FREE right now.  Here are five . . .

  1. Cooking classes.  Check out the BBC and The New York Times for free recipes and how-to videos.  TheKitchn.com is another good one. 
  2. Learn an instrument.  Fender has free guitar, ukulele, and bass classes for the next three months.  They offered it to the first 100,000 subscribers, then extended it the first ONE MILLION people who sign up at Fender.com/PlayThrough.
  3. Learn a new language.  If you’re a student or have kids, Rosetta Stone is offering three months of free online classes.
  4. Learn to code.  You can start learning the basics at FreeCodeCamp.org.
  5. Take a free Ivy League course.  ClassCentral.com has a list of 450 online classes you can take.  Everything from nursing to quantum mechanics.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

John Krasinski Is Hosting a Virtual Prom Tonight

Has there been a cooler celebrity during this pandemic than JOHN KRASINSKI? I’m thinking no. Especially after this: John is hosting a VIRTUAL PROM tonight for high schoolers who might be getting hosed out of the...

Therapy dogs spread cheer through virtual volunteering

Face-to-face visits are not possible during social distancing, so handlers are finding creative ways to stay connected. An English mastiff named Duke doesn’t understand social distancing. The 3-year-old dog is used...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT