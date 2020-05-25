There is free COVID-19 testing for all Santa Clara County residents, including those who are not exhibiting symptoms.

Testing sites are located in San Jose at PAL Stadium and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

To get tested you have to be 18 years or older. You will also need to schedule an appointment, which you can do HERE.

The test is easy and they are no longer using a long swab that goes all the way to the back of your throat, they are using a nasal swab.

The state of California is funding both testing sites. They are both open Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm with a daily cap of about 300 tests.