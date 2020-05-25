fbpx
NEW YORK, NY April 08: Medical workers write their names on face masks to identify each other while wearing PPEs at the emergency field hospital run by Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in Central Park on April 08, 2020 in New York, United States. New York City remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
Free COVID-19 Testing for All Santa Clara County Residents

Hope Bidegainberry
May 25, 2020

There is free COVID-19 testing for all Santa Clara County residents, including those who are not exhibiting symptoms.

Testing sites are located in San Jose at PAL Stadium and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

To get tested you have to be 18 years or older. You will also need to schedule an appointment, which you can do HERE.

The test is easy and they are no longer using a long swab that goes all the way to the back of your throat, they are using a nasal swab.

The state of California is funding both testing sites. They are both open Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm with a daily cap of about 300 tests.

 

