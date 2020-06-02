fbpx
Gardener Has A Special Way Of Planting Things Without A Shovel

June 2, 2020

Typically, digging in the garden is a frowned-upon hobby for most dogs. This man found a way for his pup to put her talents to good use.

This man was gardening in the backyard, and while this work usually requires a shovel, he had some special help instead.

He just points to the ground where he wants the plants to go and his dog begins to dig a hole.

 
CLICK HERE to watch the video.
 
Clearly this is the correct way to garden, something for you and your dog to do together! 
 

 

