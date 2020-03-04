NOW PLAYING
Bisons with young calfs on field in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA
Golden Gate Park Welcomes Five New Baby Bison

Hope Bidegainberry
March 4, 2020

In addition to the 150 foot Ferris Wheel coming to Golden Gate Park next month, Rec and Parks will also be officially introducing five new baby bison, doubling the size of the local herd.

The baby bison are already here, as you can see in the photo below, but their official unveiling will not be happening until April 4th, which is Community Day and the official kickoff of the park’s 150th birthday year.

The Buffalo Paddock has existed since the 1980’s , it began with just two buffalo. 

