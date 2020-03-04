Golden Gate Park Welcomes Five New Baby Bison

In addition to the 150 foot Ferris Wheel coming to Golden Gate Park next month, Rec and Parks will also be officially introducing five new baby bison, doubling the size of the local herd.

The baby bison are already here, as you can see in the photo below, but their official unveiling will not be happening until April 4th, which is Community Day and the official kickoff of the park’s 150th birthday year.

Golden Gate Park welcomes 5 new bison! We are doubling the size of the herd with five yearlings, just in time for SF Rec and Sesquicentennial Celebration. On April 4, Community Day, the bison will be introduced to the public. Join us for this special occasion. #GGP150 pic.twitter.com/OcF7qMTBst — SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) March 3, 2020

The Buffalo Paddock has existed since the 1980’s , it began with just two buffalo.

For more information CLICK HERE.