“Good News” Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

More and more inspiring stories have been making headlines. Here are ten more good news stories we’ve seen during the outbreak:
- Something called the “Kindness Postcard” has been making the rounds on social media. It’s a card you can print out and put in your neighbors’ mailboxes, in case they need assistance. You just list your name and phone number. And it says to call if they need groceries, supplies, or even just someone to talk to.
- A landlord in Maine announced on social media that he’s not charging his tenants rent next month. And he’s calling on other landlords around the country to follow suit.
- Celebrity chef José Andrés owns a lot of restaurants. And even before they were ordered to shut down, he closed up shop . . . and turned a bunch of them into community kitchens to make sure people get enough to eat.
- Right before Ohio shut down all its restaurants on Sunday, someone in Columbus left a $2,500 tip. They wrote on the receipt that they wanted it to be split between five staff members, because they knew they’d be out of work for a while.
- The owner of a cupcake shop in Washington state was worried the outbreak would drive her out of business. But she’s doing okay for now, because so many people are buying cupcakes to send to nurses, teachers, and first responders.
- And grocery stores have started offering special early morning hours when only the elderly are allowed to shop. It’s so they can avoid exposure to large crowds, and not have to deal with all the insanity that’s been going on.
- Yesterday in France, the company that makes fragrances for brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton stopped making perfume . . . and started making hand sanitizer. They’ll be giving it out to hospitals for free.
- Hospitals in Italy were running out of clean valves used in oxygen masks. And shipping was disrupted. So some local 3-D printing companies stepped up . . . printed as many as they could . . . and saved a bunch of lives.
- One side effect of the outbreak has been its impact on pollution. Here’s the newest example: The canals in Venice, Italy are so clean, they’re crystal clear right now.
- Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium had to shut down. So the zookeepers have been letting some of the penguins walk around and see the other animals. You can check out the videos they posted on Twitter.