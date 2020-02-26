NOW PLAYING
Bubba is a brown pit bull or pit bull terrier mix looking up at the camera with a happy smile.
Guy Falls In Love With Pit Bull, So He Adopts Three More

Hope Bidegainberry
February 26, 2020

Take a look at the video below of this guy who realizes he cannot live without a pack of Pit Bulls! He adopted a Pit Bull and fell in love, then he realized what he had been missing out on.

