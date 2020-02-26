Guy Falls In Love With Pit Bull, So He Adopts Three More

Take a look at the video below of this guy who realizes he cannot live without a pack of Pit Bulls! He adopted a Pit Bull and fell in love, then he realized what he had been missing out on.
Contests
Upcoming Events
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 05
Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate
March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Mar 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States