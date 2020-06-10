fbpx
NOW PLAYING
close up of cute pink pig in wooden farm with black eyes looking in camera
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Guy Fills His Condo With Rescued Farm Animals

Hope Bidegainberry
June 10, 2020

This one man lived in a condo when he decided, if no one would adopt these two pigs, a mom and her baby, that he would have to make some changes to his life.

He decided to adopt them and then a third pig, some chickens, and a rabbit. They were all inseparable.

He decided a condo wasn’t fit for these animals and decided to look for a small sanctuary where they could be outside and run and play. He was looking into getting a nonprofit set up.

Watch the video below of his sanctuary and all the animals he has rescued! 

Watch video HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Hopalong Animal Rescue: CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green is an affectionate, gentle boy who wants to be friends with everyone. He’d love an active cat buddy to play with. He has a dominant personality with other cats, but doesn’t start fights. Info: Hopalong...

Hopalong Animal Rescue: Jenna

Jenna is shy but super loving once she learns to trust you. OK as an only kitty or with a laid back cat. She’s obsessed with her feather wand toy. She’d do best with teens and older, no dogs. Info: Hopalong...

Alameda County will open a drive-in movie theater!

The Alameda County Fair may be canceled this year, but a new pop-up event will take its place: a drive-in movie theater. Alameda County Fairgrounds staff made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday. A new movie will be...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT