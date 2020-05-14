fbpx
“Hamilton” Movie Is Coming Out a Year . . . Early

Hope Bidegainberry
May 14, 2020

Disney announced that the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” will hit Disney+ on July 3rd . . . more than a whole year EARLY.  It was originally supposed to hit theaters in October of NEXT year.

It was filmed at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in June of 2016, and it features “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as Daveed DiggsRenée Elise GoldsberryLeslie Odom Jr., and the rest of the original cast.

Disney describes the movie as a “leap forward in the art of ‘live capture,’ which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way,” combining live theater, film, and streaming.

Again, this is a capture of the original show.  There ARE plans to do a separate “Hamilton” movie . . . but that project remains a long way off.

