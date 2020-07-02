fbpx
NOW PLAYING
using alcohol gel clean wash hand sanitizer anti virus bacteria dirty skin care
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Hand Sanitizers That You Shouldn’t Use

Hope Bidegainberry
July 2, 2020

 Don’t let this scare you away from using hand sanitizer, because it’s an important tool for fighting the virus.  But the FDA put out a warning this weekend about nine different brands that could actually CAUSE health issues.

They’re all made by the same company called Eskbiochem.  And they contain something called wood methanol that’s extremely toxic.

It can absorb through your skin and cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, seizures, nerve damage, permanent blindness, and even kill you.

So if you’ve been using any of these brands, STOP immediately and see a doctor. 

Here are the brand names you need to worry about . . .

1.  Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.

2.  All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.

3.  The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.

4.  Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

5.  Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

6.  And Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer.  That one was especially toxic.  The FDA tested a bottle, and it was 81% methanol. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Great America Virtual Rides

California’s Great America is bringing the thrills of their most popular rides right to Bay Area homes. The park has released virtual, on-ride videos of nearly a dozen rides, including RailBlazer, Flight Deck, Demon...

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT