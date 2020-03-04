NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogDisney

Haunted Mansion Closed Again

Hope Bidegainberry
March 4, 2020

The Haunted Mansion has had a bad run at the Magic Kingdom. From an extended downtime late last month, it has again been plagued with undisclosed technical issues since Tuesday night, when guests had to be evacuated from the ride.

It did not open at all today, March 4th. The Haunted Mansion is listed at “Temporarily Closed”. The closure might take longer than we think. It would last a total of three days, although that all depends on how quickly ride maintenance crews can get the ride back up and running.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Golden Gate Park Welcomes Five New Baby Bison

In addition to the 150 foot Ferris Wheel coming to Golden Gate Park next month, Rec and Parks will also be officially introducing five new baby bison, doubling the size of the local herd. The baby bison are already...

‘Living Room’ Adoptions

In order to prepare their shelter dogs for adoption in a real home, this shelter decided to convert their office space to look like a living room and called it The Real Life Room. They transformed it into a quaint...

Upcoming Events

Thu 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT