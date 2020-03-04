Haunted Mansion Closed Again

The Haunted Mansion has had a bad run at the Magic Kingdom. From an extended downtime late last month, it has again been plagued with undisclosed technical issues since Tuesday night, when guests had to be evacuated from the ride.

It did not open at all today, March 4th. The Haunted Mansion is listed at “Temporarily Closed”. The closure might take longer than we think. It would last a total of three days, although that all depends on how quickly ride maintenance crews can get the ride back up and running.

