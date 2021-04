Hayward Animal Shelter: Axle

By Hope Bidegainberry on April 6, 2021

Axle is a 6 year old Beagle mix who is very sweet, and happy. He is quite food motivated, which makes him a great photo subject. We think he’d do best in a home with teens and adults. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter 510-293-7200

