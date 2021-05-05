Hayward Animal Shelter: Azure

By Hope Bidegainberry on May 4, 2021

Azure is a flirtatious pigeon who enjoys cooing out their best song for any one who will listen. Like all pigeons, Azure’s favorite activities include perching up high and pecking around for food, however, not all pigeons have Azures dashing good looks! Azure prefers if you admire from afar but will allow you to pick them up if you must. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

If you are a first time pigeon owner, we recommend looking through the resources from our rescue partner, Palomacy Pigeon Rescue: HERE.