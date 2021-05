Hayward Animal Shelter: Beethoven

By Hope Bidegainberry on May 18, 2021

Beethoven is 8 years young and full of love and stories to tell. This affectionate boy is easy going and enjoys spending time with people. He will “talk” for attention and is looking for a home where he can get a lot of cuddles and pets. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

