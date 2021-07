Hayward Animal Shelter: Blossom

By Hope Bidegainberry on July 20, 2021

Blossom is a 4 month old female kitten who is social and playful. She would love to be adopted with her brother, Bubbles. Right now is adopt-one-kitten-get-second-kitten-free at the Hayward Animal Shelter. To adopt call (510) 293 – 7200 or visit: www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions