Hayward Animal Shelter: Cappuccino

By Hope Bidegainberry on June 16, 2021

Cappuccino is a female rabbit who is playful and curious. She enjoys moving her toys about her room and snacking on fresh herbs like dill, basil, and cilantro. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200293 – 7200

