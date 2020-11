Hayward Animal Shelter: Cinnabun

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 24, 2020

Cinnabun is a male white bunny with brown spots that make him look he’s been sprinkled with cinnamon! Like his name, Cinnabun is sweet and spicy. He allows all handling but also likes to nibble his bedding. Basil and Parsley are some of his favorite treats. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

Sponsor: