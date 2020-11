Hayward Animal Shelter: Cirrus

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 3, 2020

Cirrus is a sweet female bunny with a beautiful tri-color coat. She is dainty and shy, but will let you handle her if you are quiet and gentle with her. She enjoys timothy hay and treats of fresh greens! To adopt, call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.