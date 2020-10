Hayward Animal Shelter: Cleopatra

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 27, 2020

Cleopatra is 10 years old, female. When Cleopatra first came in she was so scared she just hid under her bed. Now she enjoys attention from staff, but she’s still shy around new people. Cleo needs love and patience for her personality to shine, with the right family we know she would blossom! To adopt Cleopatra call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293-7200

