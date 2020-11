Hayward Animal Shelter: Cleopatra

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 17, 2020

Cleopatra is 10 years old, female. Cleopatra hid under her bed at first, but now she’s becoming quite the sweet cuddle bug! She enjoys playing with toys, eating treats, and getting pets. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293-7200

For more information CLICK HERE.

