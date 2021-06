Hayward Animal Shelter: Daicca

By Hope Bidegainberryon June 1, 2021

Daicca Blue is a shy 5 year old girl who likes to take things slow. Though a bit skittish, she blossoms with people she feels comfortable with. She would like to find an only dog home with adults. To adopt call Hayward Animal shelter (510) 293 – 7200

