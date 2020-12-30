Hayward Animal Shelter: Dasher

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 29, 2020

Dasher is a 4 month old male kitten who lives up to his name. He has slowly been getting used to people, but still dashes away when he meets new people or you try to pet him. Dasher is curious about people though, and will scooch forward when the focus is on his roommate, Domingo. If you let him go at his own pace, Dasher will tell you he likes head rubs and treats. He would do best in an experienced cat home with people who are willing to go slow with him. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter at (510) 293 – 7200

