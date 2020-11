Hayward Animal Shelter: Dexter

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 17, 2020

Dexter is 8 years old, male. If you want a cat like fine art (look but don’t touch), then Dexter is for you! He’ll show affection by rubbing against your leg, but he doesn’t like pets. To show you love him, toss him a few of his favorite treats! To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

