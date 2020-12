Hayward Animal Shelter: Domingo

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 29, 2020

Domingo is a 4 month old male kitten who likes soft beds and treats. He is still getting used to people and do not like being held or picked up. Once he warms up, he does enjoy head pets. To adopt, call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293- 7200

For more information CLICK HERE.

Sponsor: