Hayward Animal Shelter: Dottie

By Hope Bidegainberry on May 11, 2021

Dottie is 7 years young and ready to hit the beach! Dottie is a belly rub queen who loves people, going for walks, and smelling the flowers. She has a lot of pep in her step and would like a home with older children and adults. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.