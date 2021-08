Hayward Animal Shelter: Dottie

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 3, 2021

Dottie is a 7 year old female dog, patiently waiting for adoption since March. Her adoption is free, sponsored by SantaCon Hayward. Dottie loves belly rubs and short walks. She is a couch-potato-pittie who would like to be adopted into an only-pet home. To adopt call (510) 293 – 7200.

