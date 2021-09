Hayward Animal Shelter: Drizella

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 31, 2021

Drizella is a 4 month old kitten. She’s been at the shelter with her sister, Anastasia, since they were just under 8 weeks old. She’s ready to explore an area bigger than her kennel and the four walls of the shelter. She’d benefit from a home that will allow her time to feel safe and flourish. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293-7200.

