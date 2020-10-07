Hayward Animal Shelter: Feline Trio

This affectionate feline trio is looking for a home together. Their elderly owner passed away and his wish was that the cats not be separated.

Venus (7 years old spayed female) is confident and friendly, she will happily greet new people with a purr. Simon and Tanner (both 5 year old neutered males) are sweet and laid back. All three will vie for attention. They love laying in cuddle puddles, eating greenie treats, and taking turns getting pets from their favorite people. All three have wonderful personalities and seem to like to keep things neat and tidy.

For more information on Venus CLICK HERE.

For more information on Tanner CLICK HERE.

For more information on Simon CLICK HERE.