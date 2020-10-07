fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPetsWet Nose Wednesdays

Hayward Animal Shelter: Feline Trio

Hope Bidegainberry
October 6, 2020

This affectionate feline trio is looking for a home together. Their elderly owner passed away and his wish was that the cats not be separated.
Venus (7 years old spayed female) is confident and friendly, she will happily greet new people with a purr. Simon and Tanner (both 5 year old neutered males) are sweet and laid back. All three will vie for attention. They love laying in cuddle puddles, eating greenie treats, and taking turns getting pets from their favorite people. All three have wonderful personalities and seem to like to keep things neat and tidy.

For more information on Venus CLICK HERE.

For more information on Tanner CLICK HERE.

For more information on Simon CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Cody

The floof is strong with this one, and suave feline Cody is ready to share all his glorious floofiness with a new family. Cody is a two-year-old neutered male domestic medium-hair cat with lovely soft black and white...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT